Goldman Sachs Upgrades Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.43% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Charles Schwab is $89.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 11.43% from its latest reported closing price of $79.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Charles Schwab is 27,051MM, an increase of 32.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,082 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles Schwab. This is an increase of 159 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHW is 0.35%, an increase of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 1,790,111K shares. The put/call ratio of SCHW is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 185,493K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185,425K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 89,370K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,588K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 17.23% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 73,095K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,814K shares , representing a decrease of 20.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 4.83% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 60,286K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,346K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 49,064K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,307K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 13.66% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles Schwab believes in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. The company has a history of challenging the status quo in its industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing its clients' goals with passion and integrity.

