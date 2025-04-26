Goldman Sachs Upgrades Charles Schwab Corporation - Preferred Stock (SCHW.PRJ)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Charles Schwab Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SCHW.PRJ) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles Schwab Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHW.PRJ is 0.36%, an increase of 17.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 5,185K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRJ by 10.40% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 971K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRJ by 3.91% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 479K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRJ by 1.86% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 471K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRJ by 4.65% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 308K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRJ by 5.01% over the last quarter.

