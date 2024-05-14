Goldman Sachs Upgrades CG Oncology (CGON)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for CG Oncology (NasdaqGS:CGON) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163.68% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for CG Oncology is 68.14. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 163.68% from its latest reported closing price of 25.84.

The projected annual revenue for CG Oncology is 1MM, an increase of 89.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in CG Oncology. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 1,500.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of CGON is 2.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Decheng Capital holds 5,459K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 930K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 848K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 526K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 504K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company.

