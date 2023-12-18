Goldman Sachs Upgrades Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.25% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canadian Solar is 33.84. The forecasts range from a low of 16.59 to a high of $58.15. The average price target represents an increase of 38.25% from its latest reported closing price of 24.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Solar is 10,166MM, an increase of 28.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Solar. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSIQ is 0.23%, a decrease of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 35,389K shares. The put/call ratio of CSIQ is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 3,761K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares, representing an increase of 57.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 54.38% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 3,109K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares, representing an increase of 18.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 21.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,892K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 94.03% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 1,598K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares, representing a decrease of 16.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 42.91% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,425K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 19.76% over the last quarter.

Canadian Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 52 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 5.7 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has around 500 MWp of projects in operation, over 5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 15 GWp of projects in pipeline (mid- to early- stage). Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.