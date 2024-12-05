Goldman Sachs Upgrades Bruker (BRKR)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Bruker (NasdaqGS:BRKR) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.16% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bruker is $74.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.16% from its latest reported closing price of $59.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bruker is 2,807MM, a decrease of 13.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 857 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bruker. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKR is 0.24%, an increase of 9.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.59% to 143,732K shares. The put/call ratio of BRKR is 7.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,037K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,547K shares , representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Pallas Capital Advisors holds 9,484K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,481K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,458K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,362K shares , representing a decrease of 16.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 86.07% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,489K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465K shares , representing a decrease of 21.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,549K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 38.59% over the last quarter.

Bruker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scienti c instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with its customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology.

