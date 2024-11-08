Goldman Sachs Upgrades BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A3M)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A3M) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.53% Upside

As of October 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () is 133.69 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 89.99 GBX to a high of 177.75 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 24.53% from its latest reported closing price of 107.35 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () is 3,963MM, an increase of 30.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3M is 0.27%, an increase of 9.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.33% to 47,671K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,308K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,276K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3M by 46.42% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,517K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,790K shares , representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3M by 41.54% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 4,360K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,379K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3M by 37.66% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 2,927K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares , representing a decrease of 30.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3M by 40.28% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,372K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3M by 14.07% over the last quarter.

