Goldman Sachs Upgrades Autodesk (LSE:0HJF)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Autodesk (LSE:0HJF) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.58% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Autodesk is 278.32 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 227.21 GBX to a high of 325.45 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.58% from its latest reported closing price of 263.60 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Autodesk is 6,177MM, an increase of 6.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autodesk. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HJF is 0.34%, an increase of 9.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.79% to 219,505K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,759K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,728K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJF by 7.18% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 6,195K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,135K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJF by 49.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,490K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,391K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJF by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 5,072K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,963K shares , representing an increase of 21.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HJF by 19.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,936K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,777K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJF by 6.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.