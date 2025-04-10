Goldman Sachs Upgrades ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (MT)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:MT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.10% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $35.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.73 to a high of $47.49. The average price target represents an increase of 31.10% from its latest reported closing price of $26.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 72,370MM, an increase of 15.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MT is 0.17%, an increase of 11.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.61% to 41,511K shares. The put/call ratio of MT is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Key Group Holdings holds 3,822K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,403K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares , representing an increase of 68.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 71.66% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 2,087K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares , representing a decrease of 9.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 20.45% over the last quarter.

DNLAX - BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund holds 2,068K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing an increase of 76.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 337.67% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 1,535K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares , representing an increase of 59.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 102.65% over the last quarter.

ArcelorMittal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ArcelorMittal S.A. is a Luxembourgian multinational steel manufacturing corporation headquartered in Luxembourg City. It was formed in 2006 from the takeover and merger of Arcelor by Indian-owned Mittal Steel.

