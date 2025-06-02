Goldman Sachs Upgrades ArcBest (ARCB)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for ArcBest (NasdaqGS:ARCB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.87% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ArcBest is $81.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.87% from its latest reported closing price of $62.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ArcBest is 5,727MM, an increase of 39.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcBest. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCB is 0.15%, an increase of 15.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 30,810K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCB is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,664K shares representing 11.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,572K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 16.47% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,439K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares , representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 19.53% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 869K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares , representing an increase of 26.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 1.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 754K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 20.59% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 690K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares , representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 9.95% over the last quarter.

ArcBest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ArcBest® is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for its customers' supply chain needs. The company will find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair.

