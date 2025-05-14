Goldman Sachs Upgrades Aon (LSE:0XHL)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Aon (LSE:0XHL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.34% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aon is 409.25 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 314.01 GBX to a high of 484.48 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.34% from its latest reported closing price of 351.78 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aon is 14,880MM, a decrease of 9.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,086 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aon. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XHL is 0.50%, an increase of 115.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 232,964K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,098K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,097K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XHL by 18.59% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,832K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,616K shares , representing a decrease of 18.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XHL by 85.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,437K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,544K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XHL by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,854K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,689K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XHL by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,656K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,355K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XHL by 87.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.