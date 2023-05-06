Goldman Sachs Upgrades Altair Engineering Inc - (ALTR)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Altair Engineering Inc - (NASDAQ:ALTR) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.32% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altair Engineering Inc - is 65.28. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.32% from its latest reported closing price of 68.23.

The projected annual revenue for Altair Engineering Inc - is 620MM, an increase of 7.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altair Engineering Inc -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTR is 0.19%, an increase of 2.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 57,931K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTR is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 10,871K shares representing 13.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,305K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,563K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,627K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,882K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,429K shares, representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,371K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,342K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 143,584.38% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,635K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altair Engineering Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

