Goldman Sachs Upgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0HD2)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0HD2) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HD2 is 0.27%, an increase of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 144,654K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 14,971K shares representing 11.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,789K shares , representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HD2 by 87.54% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,717K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,161K shares , representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HD2 by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,210K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,209K shares , representing a decrease of 16.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HD2 by 80.11% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,033K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,624K shares , representing a decrease of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HD2 by 42.28% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,543K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,525K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HD2 by 15.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.