Goldman Sachs Upgrades Adaptive Biotechnologies (MUN:1HM)

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Adaptive Biotechnologies (MUN:1HM) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adaptive Biotechnologies. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1HM is 0.10%, an increase of 8.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 172,457K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 29,994K shares representing 20.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 14,600K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,400K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HM by 6.50% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 11,256K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,020K shares , representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HM by 23.69% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 9,424K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,601K shares , representing a decrease of 23.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HM by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 6,833K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,734K shares , representing a decrease of 13.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HM by 0.76% over the last quarter.

