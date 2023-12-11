Goldman Sachs Upgrades Abbvie (ABBV)

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.97% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Abbvie is 173.11. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.97% from its latest reported closing price of 149.28.

The projected annual revenue for Abbvie is 55,229MM, an increase of 0.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abbvie. This is an increase of 124 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABBV is 0.78%, an increase of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 1,414,830K shares. The put/call ratio of ABBV is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 55,231K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,773K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 85.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,963K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,028K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 42,446K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,153K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 14.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,416K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,007K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 14.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 36,207K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,953K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 16.24% over the last quarter.

Abbvie Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. The Company strives to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

