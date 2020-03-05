Goldman Sachs unit in talks to buy stake in Permira - WSJ
March 5 (Reuters) - A unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N is in talks to buy a stake in private equity firm Permira, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Petershill, an arm of Goldman that invests in alternative-investment firms, would pay 500 million euros ($560.35 million), for a minority stake in Permira, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/2VMIi7G)
The potential deal would value Permira at more than $5 billion, WSJ said.
Goldman Sachs and Permira did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
($1 = 0.8923 euros)
(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
