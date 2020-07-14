US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs unit buys stake in Permira -sources

Contributors
Alexander Huebner Reuters
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc has bought a stake in the private equity firm Permira, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

MUNICH/NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - A unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N has bought a stake in the private equity firm Permira, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Permira will use the funds as a war chest to finance expansion in the private equity sector, the people said.

Two of the people said that the stake was below 10%, and valued Permira at more than 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion).

The Goldman unit involved is Petershill, an arm that invests in alternative-investment firms.

Permira in Germany and Goldman in London declined to comment.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported the investment on Tuesday, but reports that a deal was being discussed had emerged in March.

($1 = 0.8771 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular