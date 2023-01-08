Goldman Sachs to start cutting thousands of jobs midweek -sources

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group GS.N will start cutting thousands of jobs across the firm from Wednesday, two sources familiar with the move said, as it prepares for a tough economic environment.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Tom Hogue)

