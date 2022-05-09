US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs to shrink footprint in SPAC market over regulatory threat

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is reducing its involvement with blank-check companies, a spokesperson for the bank said on Monday, as U.S. regulators continue to clamp down on what was one of the hottest trends on Wall Street in recent years.

Changes sourcing

May 9 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N is reducing its involvement with blank-check companies, a spokesperson for the bank said on Monday, as U.S. regulators continue to clamp down on what was one of the hottest trends on Wall Street in recent years.

The boom in the special purpose acquisition company (SPACs) market had been a boon for Goldman's investment banking business. However, tightening scrutiny from the U.S. securities watchdog and saturated investor sentiment has led to a sharp decline in SPAC issuance.

In March, the Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled a draft rule that would require SPACs to disclose more details about their sponsors, their compensation, conflicts of interest and share dilution.

Fears of the fallout from interest rate hikes and uncertainty over the Ukraine conflict have also added to the SPAC market's woes.

Goldman will also pause working on new SPAC issuance in the United States for now, according to Bloomberg Law, which first reported the bank's plans.(https://bit.ly/39P85VV)

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds through a listing to merge with a private company and take it public, allowing the target to sidestep the stiffer regulatory scrutiny of a traditional initial public offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular