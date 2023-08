Changes sourcing

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.Nsaid on Monday it has struck a deal to sell an investment advisory business to wealth management firm Creative Planning LLC.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru)

