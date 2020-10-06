Goldman Sachs to name fewer than 60 partners in 2020 - WSJ

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N will name fewer than 60 partners in 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Partners will receive carried interest, a portion of future profits taxed at low rates, in four of Goldman's private investment funds starting this year, according to the report.

The firm will lend partners up to half a million dollars to increase their personal investment, the report added.

Goldman declined comment on the report.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

