Goldman Sachs to lift COVID protocols - memo

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N will lift pandemic-era protocols at its offices effective Sept. 6, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The new guidelines will allow employees to enter the company's offices in the Americas regardless of vaccination status, except in New York City and Lima.

Wall Street's biggest financial firms have been among the most proactive in bringing employees back to office even as those plans were derailed by the outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus earlier this year.

Goldman employees working from office will no longer be required to wear masks and undergo regular COVID-19 tests, according to the memo.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

