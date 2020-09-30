Goldman Sachs to cut about 400 jobs - Bloomberg News

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N is embarking on a plan to cut about 400 jobs, or about 1% of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Many of the cuts in the current round are tied to back-office roles that had been folded into bigger money-making divisions as part of an earlier reorganization, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

