US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs to cut about 400 jobs - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is embarking on a plan to cut about 400 jobs, or about 1% of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N is embarking on a plan to cut about 400 jobs, or about 1% of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Many of the cuts in the current round are tied to back-office roles that had been folded into bigger money-making divisions as part of an earlier reorganization, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular