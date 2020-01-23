US Markets

Goldman Sachs to companies: Hire at least one woman director if you want to go public

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

From June 30, Goldman Sachs Group Inc will only help take a company public if it has at least one diverse board member, as such companies perform better after listing, Chief Executive David Solomon said on CNBC on Thursday.

