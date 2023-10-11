News & Insights

Goldman Sachs sues Malaysia as 1MDB settlement dispute escalates - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

October 11, 2023 — 05:34 pm EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Updates with company response in paragraph 2 and details from Bloomberg New report in paragraph 3

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group GS.N is suing Malaysia in a UK court amid festering disagreement over a settlement tied to its role in the 1MDB investment-fund scandal, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

"Today, we filed for arbitration against the Government of Malaysia for violating its obligations to appropriately credit assets against the guarantee provided by Goldman Sachs in our settlement agreement and to recover other assets," a spokesperson for the bank told Reuters.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday in the London International Court of Arbitration, the Bloomberg News report said.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

