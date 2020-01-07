Goldman Sachs Stock, Tesla, Are Gaining. The Dow Is Inching Higher.
Investor worries over escalating tensions between the U.S. and Middle East appear to have abated. Oil prices have ticked downward and U.S. stock futures are pointing to a positive open.
Brent crude dipped to $68.27 a barrel in early trading on Tuesday after briefly topping $70 a barrel on Monday.
Futures for the major indexes were largely flat near 8 a.m., but suggested markets would open in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 01.%, while futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.
There was a lot of action elsewhere on Wall Street.
Goldman Sachs Group (GS) shares were up 0.9% after the bank announced that it reorganized its business units to better show how the bank is run. The changes will be in effect when the bank reports its fourth-quarter 2019 financial results next week.
Tesla (TSLA) shares gained 1.8% after the maker of electric autos began delivering cars made at its Shanghai facility to the general public. Tesla also announced plans to manufacture the Model Y SUV there.
Pier 1 Imports (ticker: PIR) ticked down 0.3% in pre-market trade after falling 16.9% Monday after the company announced it planned to shut down 450 of its stores amid a prolonged period of sluggish sales.
