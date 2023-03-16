Goldman Sachs Stock Is Trading Below Its Intrinsic Value

Goldman Sachs’ stock (NYSE: GS) has lost approximately 6% YTD as compared to the 2% rise in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, at its current price of $322 per share, it is trading 19% below its fair value of $396 – Trefis’ estimate for Goldman Sachs’ valuation. The investment bank posted lower-than-expected results in the fourth quarter of 2022, missing both revenues and earnings consensus estimates. The total revenues decreased 16% y-o-y to $10.59 billion, mainly driven by a 48% drop in investment banking and a 27% decline in asset & wealth management businesses. The investment banking was primarily down due to lower underwriting revenues – equity underwriting (-82%) and debt underwriting (-70%), driven by lower deal volumes. Similarly, asset & wealth management suffered due to a sharp decline in net income from equity investments and debt investments. That said, the platform solutions and FICC (fixed income, currency & commodity) trading revenues witnessed positive growth in the quarter. Overall, the adjusted net income was reduced by 69% y-o-y to $1.18 billion. This was partly because of negative growth in the top-line and partly due to higher expenses as a % of revenues.

The bank’s top line fell by 20% y-o-y to $47.37 billion in FY 2022. It was because of a 48% drop in investment banking and a 39% decline in the asset & wealth management segments. However, the impact was somewhat offset by a 38% rise in the FICC trading and a 135% jump in the platform solutions divisions. On the cost front, the provisions for credit losses increased from $357 million to $2.7 billion in the year. Further, the operating expenses as a % of revenues witnessed an unfavorable increase from 54% to 66%. Altogether, the adjusted net income decreased 49% y-o-y to $10.76 billion.

Moving forward, we expect the same trend to continue in Q1. All in all, Goldman Sachs revenues are forecast to touch $50.22 billion in FY2023. Additionally, GS’ adjusted net income margin is likely to see a slight improvement in the year, leading to an adjusted net income of $11.66 billion. This coupled with an annual EPS of $34.22 and a P/E multiple of just below 12x will lead to a valuation of $396.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Mar 2023

MTD [1] 2023

YTD [1] 2017-23

Total [2] GS Return -8% -6% 35% S&P 500 Return -1% 2% 75% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio -3% 4% 227%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/15/2023

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.