Goldman Sachs Stock Has A 15% Upside

[Updated 12/03/2021] Goldman Sachs Update

Goldman Sachs stock (NYSE: GS) has gained 47% YTD, and at its current price of $388 per share, it has an upside potential of 15% to its fair value of $447 – Trefis’ estimate for Goldman Sachs’ valuation. The bank topped the consensus estimates in the recently released third-quarter results, with total revenues increasing by 26% y-o-y to $13.6 billion. This could be attributed to an 88% growth in investment banking revenues, followed by a 23% rise in global markets and a 35% jump in the consumer & wealth management segments. This was partially offset by an 18% y-o-y decrease in the asset management business due to lower equity investment revenues. Further, the above growth translated into a 63% y-o-y increase in the adjusted net income to $5.3 billion.

The company’s top-line grew 22% y-o-y in 2020 to $44.6 billion. It was driven by a 24% increase in investment banking revenues due to higher underwriting deal volumes, followed by a 43% jump in global markets (sales & trading) and a 10% rise in the consumer & wealth management segment. The consumer & wealth management benefited from growth in Assets under Supervision (AuS) – AuS increased 10% y-o-y to $615 billion. Further, the bank has posted solid growth in the first nine months of 2021. The cumulative nine months revenues have increased 42% y-o-y to $46.7 billion. It was because of a 63% rise in investment banking, a 152% increase in asset management, and a 27% growth in the consumer & wealth management segment. The global markets unit, which contributes the largest revenue share, has increased just 7% y-o-y due to some drop in the FICC (fixed income, currency, and commodity) trading business. Notably, the asset management segment benefited from a more than 2x growth in the equity investment revenues. Overall, we expect the fourth-quarter results to follow the same trend as the third quarter, enabling Goldman Sachs revenues to touch $59.2 billion in FY2021. Additionally, the company’s net income margin is likely to see a significant improvement in the year, leading to an adjusted net income of $20.4 billion. Further, the firm has increased its shareholder payout in 2021, both common stock dividend and share repurchase plan. This will likely enable the firm to report an EPS of $59.37 in the year, which coupled with a P/E multiple of close to 8x, will lead to the valuation of $447.

[Updated 08/25/2021] Goldman Sachs Stock Is Fairly Priced

Goldman Sachs stock (NYSE: GS) has gained 55% YTD, and at its current price of $409 per share, it is trading slightly above its fair value of $406 – Trefis’ estimate for Goldman Sachs’ valuation. The firm recently released its second-quarter FY2021 results, surpassing the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. It reported total revenues of $15.4 billion – a 16% increase as compared to the year-ago period. This could be attributed to a 36% growth in investment banking revenues and a 144% jump in the asset management segment. The investment banking unit posted $3.6 billion in revenues, which was its second-highest number ever, mainly driven by growth in mergers & acquisitions and equity underwriting sub-segments. Further, the asset management business benefited from a significant increase in revenues from equity investments – from $924 million to $3.7 billion. Notably, global markets (sales & trading) revenues decreased 32% y-o-y due to a 45% drop in the FICC (fixed income, currency, and commodity) sub-segment. Altogether, the bank posted strong profitability numbers in the quarter – adjusted net income grew 138% y-o-y to $5.3 billion, partially due to higher revenue and partially due to favorable reduction in provisions for credit losses and lower operating expenses as a % of revenues.

Goldman Sachs’ reported revenues of $44.6 billion in 2020 were 22% above the 2019 figure. This was driven by growth in investment banking and sales & trading businesses. The same trend continued in the first quarter of 2021, with investment banking and sales & trading businesses posting record growth. Further, the asset management revenues jumped from -$96 million in the year-ago period to $4.61 billion in the quarter due to a significant increase in the Equity investments sub-category. While the investment banking and asset management units sustained their growth momentum in the second quarter, sales & trading business reported negative growth due to a relative drop in trading volumes on a year-on-year basis. Moving forward, we expect the trading volumes and higher investment banking deal volumes to normalize over the subsequent quarters, with recovery in the economy. Overall, Goldman Sachs revenues are likely to be around $52.8 billion for FY2021. Additionally, the company’s net income margin is likely to improve in the year, leading to an adjusted net income of $16.2 billion – up almost 90%. Further, the bank has increased its common stock dividend by 60% to $2.00 (effective from the third quarter), in addition to restarting its share repurchase program in the first quarter of 2021. This coupled with higher revenues will likely enable the firm to report an EPS of $47.15 in the year, which coupled with a P/E multiple of just below 9x, will lead to the valuation of $406.

[Updated 05/17/2021] Up 40% YTD, Goldman Sachs Stock Is Trading Close To Its Fair Value

Goldman Sachs stock (NYSE: GS), the market leader in the investment banking space, gained roughly 40% – increasing from about $264 at the beginning of 2021 to around $369 currently, outperforming the S&P500, which grew 11% over the same period. The rise was in line with other U.S bank stocks as evident from Dow Jones U.S. Banks Index (up 36% YTD).

There were two clear reasons for this: First, the approval of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Second, the fast-paced Covid-19 vaccination drive in the U.S – 47% of the U.S population has already received at least one dose. Both of the above factors strengthen the prospects of a strong economic recovery, boosting investor sentiment.

But is this all there is to the story?

Not quite, despite the recent gains, Trefis estimates Goldman Sachs’ valuation to be around $385 per share – slightly above the current market price – based on a key opportunity and one risk factor.

The opportunity we see is an improved trajectory for Goldman Sachs’ revenues over the subsequent quarters. Goldman Sachs witnessed significant growth in the top-line for the full year 2020. It reported $44.6 billion in revenues – up 22% y-o-y, primarily driven by a 24% increase in investment banking and a 43% jump in global markets (sales & trading) businesses. While the rise in investment banking was due to higher underwriting volumes, reflecting an increase in initial public offerings (IPO) and debt origination activity, sales & trading benefited from higher trading volumes due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. Notably, both the above businesses cumulatively generate around 61% of the total revenues, which rose to 69% in 2020. Further, the bank’s Assets under Supervision (AuS) grew 18% y-o-y to $1.5 trillion by the end of the year.

The same trend continued in the first-quarter FY2021 as well, with the bank outperforming the consensus estimates by a huge margin – revenues doubled on a year-on-year basis to $17.7 billion in the quarter. While all its segments posted growth, the rise could mainly be attributed to a 73% y-o-y increase in investment banking and a 47% growth in global markets (highest quarterly net revenues since 2010). Notably, the bank’s asset management revenues increased from -$96 million in the year-ago period to $4.61 billion, reflecting record revenues in the Equity investments sub-segment. Further, GS has seen continuous growth in Assets under Supervision (AuS) over the recent quarters, which touched $1.56 trillion in Q1 – up 2% sequentially, benefiting its asset management segment. That said, higher trading volumes and an unusual jump in underwriting deal volumes are expected to normalize with recovery in the economic conditions. But, till then, sales & trading and investment banking will likely dominate its quarterly results. Further, Goldman’s core banking operations are significantly smaller than its peers. Hence, the low-interest-rate environment is unlikely to have a considerable impact on its top-line. Overall, we expect GS’ revenues to be around $49.8 billion for FY2021.

Revenue growth coupled with lower operating expenses is likely to improve the bank’s profitability figures in FY2021 – adjusted net income figure of $14.8 billion (up 66% y-o-y). It is likely to increase the EPS from $24.74 to $44.02 for the year, which coupled with the P/E multiple of just below 9x will lead to a valuation of around $385.

Finally, how much should the market pay per dollar of Goldman Sachs’ earnings? Well, to earn close to $44.02 per year from a bank, you’d have to deposit about $4402 in a savings account today, so about 100x the desired earnings. At Goldman Sachs’s current share price of roughly $369, we are talking about a P/E multiple of just above 8x. And we think a figure closer to 9x will be appropriate.

That said, banking is a risky business right now. Growth looks less promising in lending, and near-term prospects are less than rosy. What’s behind that?

Goldman Sachs increased its provisions for loan losses in FY2020 to compensate for the higher risk of loan defaults. The bank has a portfolio of around $105 billion in total loans (as per March 2021 figures) and any sudden uptick in the Covid-19 cases or deterioration in the economic conditions can expose Goldman Sachs to sizable loan defaults. To sum things up, we believe that Goldman Sachs stock has limited upside potential.

Returns Dec 2021

MTD [1] 2021

YTD [1] 2017-21

Total [2] GS Return -9% 47% 62% S&P 500 Return -1% 22% 105% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -1% 43% 290%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 12/3/2021

[2] Cumulative total returns since 2017



