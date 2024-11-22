News & Insights

Stocks

Goldman Sachs stays neutral on McDonald’s amid fast-food ‘value war’

November 22, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho keeps a Neutral rating and $325 price target on McDonald’s (MCD), noting the firm remain neutral on the stock amid the fast-food value war and soft consumer demand across international markets weighing on the top line. The macro backdrop is expected to be challenged into FY25, though the firm is also cognizant of easing y/y compares and believes that McDonald’s will be successful vs. peers as it leverages its size and scale to drive compelling value offerings, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MCD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.