Goldman Sachs stays neutral on McDonald’s amid fast-food ‘value war’

Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho keeps a Neutral rating and $325 price target on McDonald’s (MCD), noting the firm remain neutral on the stock amid the fast-food value war and soft consumer demand across international markets weighing on the top line. The macro backdrop is expected to be challenged into FY25, though the firm is also cognizant of easing y/y compares and believes that McDonald’s will be successful vs. peers as it leverages its size and scale to drive compelling value offerings, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

