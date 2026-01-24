Is the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF a Buy After Guild Investment Scooped Up Shares Worth $2.9 Million?

Key Points

Guild Investment Management acquired 53,890 shares; estimated trade size $2.85 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

The quarter-end position value rose by $2.85 million, reflecting the new stake and stock price moves.

The position change represented a 2.11% shift in reported 13F AUM.

GPIX now accounts for 2.11% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to a January 20, 2026, SEC filing, Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX), acquiring 53,890 shares. The estimated transaction value for the quarter was $2.85 million, based on the quarterly average price.

The position’s value at quarter-end also totaled $2.85 million, reflecting both the purchase and market movement during the period.

What else to know

This is a new position, representing 2.11% of Guild Investment Management’s reported 13F assets under management after the filing.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:PHYS: $12.01 million (8.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:CLIP: $11.29 million (8.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:BIL: $10.40 million (7.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NVDA: $8.99 million (6.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:VTIP: $8.14 million (6.0% of AUM)

As of January 20, 2026, shares of GPIX were priced at $52.19. The fund posted a one-year gain of about 12.9% and outperformed the S&P 500 by 0.26 percentage points over that period.

The ETF’s annualized dividend yield stands at 8.15%, and it was 2.45% below its 52-week high as of January 21, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.67 billion Price (as of market close January 20, 2026) $52.19 Dividend yield 8.15% 1-year total return 12.87%

ETF snapshot

The ETF’s investment strategy seeks to generate premium income by investing at least 80% of assets in S&P 500 equities, while maintaining benchmark-like style and sector exposures.

equities, while maintaining benchmark-like style and sector exposures. The portfolio is composed primarily of S&P 500 constituent stocks, aiming for diversified exposure across market capitalizations and industries.

The fund’s scale, with a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, supports liquidity and efficient portfolio implementation.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF provides investors with access to S&P 500 equity exposure while targeting enhanced income through a premium income strategy. By tracking the S&P 500 and maintaining a focus on income generation, GPIX appeals to investors seeking both yield and broad U.S. equity market participation.

What this transaction means for investors

Guild Investment Management purchasing shares in the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is noteworthy because the investment firm’s decision to initiate a new position in GPIX suggests it has a bullish outlook towards the ETF.

GPIX is designed to closely track the performance of the S&P 500, and along with this, it delivers a robust dividend yield of more than 8%. As a result, this ETF is a great way to obtain passive income.

However, its expense ratio of 0.29% is on the pricey side. That said, the cost is understandable since GPIX is an actively-managed fund, which helps it outperform other income-focused ETFs in terms of dividend yield.

Therefore, GPIX looks like an attractive ETF to consider investing in for those who intend to buy and hold for the long term, want a good dividend, and desire the steady, reliable performance of the S&P 500.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

