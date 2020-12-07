US Markets
Goldman Sachs signs pact to own 100% of China joint venture

Scott Murdoch Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has signed a pact with its China joint venture partner to wholly own the business, becoming the latest foreign bank to expand in the world's second-largest economy.

The process to boost its stake in the Goldman Sachs Gao Hua (GSGH) venture from 51% to 100% has also been initiated with the local regulators, according to an internal memo issued on Tuesday to staff of the Wall Street bank.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong confirmed the memo content.

