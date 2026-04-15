Goldman Sachs Shows Strength Despite Q1 Earnings Sell-Off

Despite the financials sector's struggles this year, investment banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) has been a very strong performer over the past year. Shares of GS have provided a total return exceeding 80% during the past 52 weeks as the company’s advisory and equity trading businesses boom.

Building on that success, in its latest earnings release, Goldman provided investors with much more than what Wall Street analysts forecasted. However, the stock took a moderate tumble after reporting the results, as markets identified some signs of weakness.

Nonetheless, Goldman’s outlook continues to be constructive. Here's what current shareholders and prospective investors need to know.

Goldman Outperforms Estimates, Hitting Several Quarterly Records

In Q1 2026, Goldman once again generated impressive results. The bank saw revenue rise by more than 14% year over year (YOY) to $17.23 billion. This moderately surpassed estimates of $16.66 billion, which called for growth near 10%.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also improved significantly, rising by approximately 24% YOY. This handily exceeded analyst expectations of $15.92 and implied growth of 13%. Overall, the company reported its second-highest net revenues, net earnings, and diluted EPS in its 157-year history.

Multiple underlying metrics also soared to record levels, including the company’s largest revenue driver, Global Banking and Markets. Net revenues in this segment rose by 19% YOY to $12.7 billion. Within this segment, equities revenue was particularly strong, rising by 27% YOY to a record $5.33 billion.

A large part of Goldman’s equity business revolves around allowing institutional investors to buy stocks on margin or short-sell them. This division—known as equity financing—saw net revenues spike by 59% YOY to a record $2.6 billion. Here, Goldman made strong progress in closing competitive gaps in Asian markets.

Notably, the company’s assets under supervision in its Asset & Wealth Management segment also hit a record with $3.65 trillion. Meanwhile, the Goldman's share repurchases hit an all-time high level, coming in at $5 billion.

The financial firm's key investment banking business also performed very well. Total net revenues rose by 48% YOY to $2.84 billion. That was driven by particularly strong merger and acquisition advisory revenue growth of 89% YOY, with the company seeing a significant increase in completed deals.

Investors Scrutinize Details, Leading Goldman Shares to Sell-Off

Despite these significant beats and record-breaking numbers, Goldman shares closed down 1.9% on the day of its results. This stems from a variety of factors. First, Wall Street forecasts don’t always align with those of the general market. It's fully possible that investors anticipated Goldman’s impressive results and thus did not reward the stock for them.

Additionally, there was some disappointment surrounding the firm’s fixed income, currency, and commodities revenue, which fell 10% YOY. With stocks that have appreciated very significantly like GS, even missing on specific line items can cause downside moves.

Goldman also saw stagnation in its investment banking backlog, which had previously increased for seven quarters in a row. Still, the figure ended 2025 at a four-year high, and the company’s completed deals spiked during the quarter, putting downward pressure on its backlog. Given this, stagnation is not overly worrisome.

Lastly, the company noted that the Iran war was leading to some disruption in its business, noting that "with the conflict in the Middle East, IPO activity slowed a little bit, particularly in March." However, the company also said it believes IPO activity will rebound once conditions stabilize.

Analysts Call for Moderate Upside in Goldman

Despite analysts lowering their price targets following Goldman’s report, updated targets continued to express optimism around the stock. New price targets tracked by MarketBeat averaged approximately $993, which implied just under 10% upside potential in GS shares. Notably, the figure is substantially above the MarketBeat consensus price target near $919, which implies minimal upside potential.

Overall, Goldman continues to be in a strong position, with the firm generating robust results throughout many of its key business lines. Still, the market’s reaction to the company’s big beats indicates that investors are baking in very high expectations for the stock. Furthermore, investors seem—to some degree, willing to punish shares based on weakness in specific segments. This raises questions about how much further markets are willing to let the financial services stock run.

A clear resolution to the conflict in the Middle East would remove a meaningful headwind. Goldman shares tend to rise more than the S&P 500 when the United States and Iran make progress toward de-escalation. However, the opposite tends to be true when tensions rise.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.