Goldman Sachs sells stake in Russian firm Cian, SEC filings show

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 14, 2023 — 08:59 am EST

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS.N has sold its stake in Russian real estate database Cian CIAN.N, filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission showed, without disclosing the buyer or the fee.

Goldman Sachs is one of many Western companies seeking to wind down its business in Russia, following Moscow's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February. In November it said it had reduced its credit exposure to Russia by 9% to $205 million in the third quarter.

Goldman Sachs had directly or through subsidiaries owned a 10.1% stake in Cian, or more than 7 million shares, according to filings from last February.

"This amendment to Schedule 13G is being filed on behalf of the Reporting Persons to report that, as of December 31, 2022, the Reporting Persons do not own any Ordinary Shares of the Issuer," the SEC filing, dated Feb. 13, said.

Russia's RBC daily cited a source saying that the asset had been sold to local management. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Goldman Sachs also reduced its stake in Russia-focused recruitment firm Headhunter HHR.O, SEC filings showed.

