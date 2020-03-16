Goldman Sachs Sees the S&P 500 Hitting 2000 --- But Then Bouncing Back

A team of strategists at Goldman Sachs thinks the S&P 500 index will end the year at 3200—but they see a bottom at 2000 along the way as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts society and Wall Street.

The S&P 500 index on Monday had its worst trading day since 1987, down 12% from Friday’s close. The market benchmark, which closed at 3386.15 less than a month ago on Feb. 19, ended the session down to just 2386.13.

“The coronavirus has created unprecedented financial and societal disruption,” Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin and colleagues wrote in a note Friday. “We have cut our EPS [earnings-per-share] forecast twice in two weeks. Every investor asks ‘What is the floor for stocks?'”

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_34e7c2c5e25331e43570ce08.json

That’s tough to say, given how volatile the market has been, they say. Counting Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its third-straight move of 9% or more—something that hasn’t happened since October 1929. But based on their estimates that take into account the Federal Reserve model, a Dividend Discount Model, and history, their model predicts a mid-year trough of 2000 for the S&P 500 index.

On a more positive note, the Goldman Sachs team points out event-driven bear markets often bring out sharp rebounds. The strategists expect the S&P 500 index to end the year at 3200—a hair lower than where it was at the end of 2019.

“The lesson of prior event-driven bear markets is that financial devastation ultimately allows a new bull market to be born,” they wrote. “Consider the one-month decline of 19% sparked by the 1998 Russian sovereign debt default that was followed by a 28% rally during the subsequent six months. Or the 19% drop in 2011 during the Eurozone debt crisis that was followed by a 29% rebound in six months.”

They still expect S&P 500 earnings per share will decline by 5% to $157, which assumes supply chain disruption, weak U.S. and global consumption, and lower oil prices and interest rates than previously anticipated. They expect the earnings decline to be mostly in the second quarter and third quarter, until EPS rebounds by 12% in the fourth quarter and increases11% in 2021 to $175.

