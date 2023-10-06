News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs sees more than 1% growth for euro area in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

October 06, 2023 — 03:36 am EDT

Written by Reshma Rockie George for Reuters ->

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs expects economic growth in the euro area to recover to 1.25%-1.5% in 2024, more than double their forecast of about 0.5% for this year's growth.

The brokerage's 2023 forecast for the euro area is also sharply below their 2.2% forecast for the U.S.

However, with the U.S. seen maintaining a growth rate of 2% in 2024, Goldman sees a cyclical re-convergence in growth between the two regions, as they expect several headwinds for the euro area to fade, including drags from energy prices and credit.

GS's 2024 forecast is double HSBC's expectation of a 0.5% growth for the euro zone.

GS, however, flags fiscal policy risks.

"Fiscal policy poses the main risk to Europe's growth catch-up in 2024... rising long-term interest rates and slowing nominal growth point to risks that a sharper fiscal adjustment might be required, especially in Italy," said Goldman Sachs economists led by Sven Jari Stehn in a note dated Oct. 5.

(Reporting by Reshma Rockie George in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Reshma.George@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.