Goldman Sachs sees Brent oil hitting $100/bbl in Q3 2022

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs expects oil prices hitting $100 per barrel in the second half of this year, citing a lower than expected hit to demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant coupled with increased supply disruptions and OPEC+ shortfalls.

"This has kept the global oil market in a larger deficit than even our above consensus forecast," Goldman said in a note dated Monday.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were trading around $87 a barrel on Tuesday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures at $85 a barrel. O/R

Goldman sees Brent prices at $90 per barrel in the first quarter of 2022, $95 in the second quarter and $100 per barrel in the last two quarters.

The investment bank raised its Brent oil price forecasts for 2022 and 2023 to $96, $105 per barrel from $81, $85 per barrel, respectively.

"Importantly, we are not forecasting Brent trading above $100 per barrel on an argument of running out of oil as the shale resources is still large and elastic," Goldman added.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 , outside U.S. +9180 6182 2831/3590; Reuters Messaging: swati.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.