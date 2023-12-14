News & Insights

Goldman Sachs sees BoE delivering its first rate cut in June

December 14, 2023 — 11:26 pm EST

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs expects the Bank of England (BoE) to deliver its first rate cut in June compared to a previous expectation of a first cut in August, after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)voted 6-3 to keep rates at a 15-year high of 5.25% on Thursday.

"We expect the MPC to cut at a 25bps per meeting pace until policy rates reach 3.0% in June 2025," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

