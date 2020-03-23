Goldman Sachs sees 1% drop in global GDP due to "coronacrisis"
LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expected global real gross domestic product to contract by about 1% in 2020, a sharper economic decline than in the year following the 2008 global financial crisis.
Global governments have been taking unprecedented measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak which is threatening to spark a worldwide economic contraction.
"The coronacrisis — or more precisely, the response to that crisis — represents a physical (as opposed to financial) constraint on economic activity that is unprecedented in postwar history," the investment bank said in a note to its clients published late on Sunday.
It sees the real GDP in advanced economies contracting "very sharply" in the second quarter, including a 24% drop in the United States, a whopping two-and-a-half times as large as the previous postwar record.
(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)
