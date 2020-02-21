Goldman Sachs Says to Watch Out. The Market Is Too Calm About Coronavirus.

The stock market’s reaction to the coronarivus is based on what happened with SARS, but China’s economic is much bigger than it was in 2003.

After a strong 2019 for stocks, the equity bull market is heading into its 11th year, hardly deterred by the coronavirus outbreak. The S&P 500 was up 4.4% year to date as of Thursday’s close.

But Goldman Sachs strategist Peter Oppenheimer believes a near-term correction is increasingly likely. Global markets are at lofty valuations and expectations for earnings are too optimistic, he says.

The market’s current reaction to coronavirus is largely based on what happened with similar outbreaks in the past, such as the spread of SARS in 2003, wrote Oppenheimer in a Wednesday note. While equities initially pulled back during the previous outbreaks, stocks typically turned positive again when the rate of new infections started to slow.

The historical record shows gains of 20% to 30% over the following months, so investors have taken the view that the impact will be temporary this time as well, and most of the economic weakness should be reversed with a strong rebound in the following quarters, wrote Oppenheimer.

The Goldman strategist noted, however, that comparing the coronavirus with SARS might not make much make sense.

The Chinese economy is now six times bigger than it was then. Its tourism industry alone accounts for 0.4% of global gross domestic product, according to Goldman economists, and the number of missing work days in China due to the coronavirus will be roughly equivalent to the entire U.S. workforce taking an unplanned break for two months.

Goldman economists have reduced their GDP growth forecasts for China from 5.9% to 5.5% for the year. “Spillovers from weaker Chinese demand, particularly tourism, are dramatically more important for the regional and world economy than a decade or two ago,” wrote Oppenheimer.

But the impact of a weaker Chinese economy isn’t reflected in Wall Street’s earnings forecasts. Historically, earnings estimates have tended to be excessively optimistic and are revised lower as the time nears for the results to be disclosed.

Estimated growth in the S&P 500 companies’ 2020 earnings per share has been cut by 0.7 percentage points during the past month and 1.2 percentage points during the past three months, according to Oppenheimer. So far, he says, that is still roughly in line with the historical magnitude of revisions.

Of course, an increasing number of companies have warned about the impact of the virus directly or indirectly in their financial forecasts. Apple (ticker: AAPL), which was a major contributor to 2019’s strong earnings, is perhaps the most prominent.

Those companies—along with others that have high exposure to China—have seen bigger downward revisions to their earnings expectations relative to the broader market, but the decline still appears fairly moderate and likely has been underestimated, says Oppenheimer.

The European markets—filled with cyclical companies such as luxury-goods brands and auto manufacturers that are highly reliant on China—will be at even more risk. A 1% fall in global sales-weighted GDP could reduce earnings of STOXX Europe 600 companies by around 10%, estimates Oppenheimer. Forecasts for 2020 earnings growth were modest even before the virus hit, so a rise in earnings is far from certain.

“It would not take much for earnings to actually fall,” he wrote.

The German DAX index, for example, has nearly three times as much exposure to China as the S&P 500. The Zew Economic Sentiment index measuring current economic conditions in Germany fell by 6.2 percentage points in February, while another index measuring investors’ expectations for the German economy over the next six months declined by 18 percentage points.

Despite those weaker growth prospects, the STOXX Europe 600 and DAX index have both gained more than 4% this year as valuations have risen—a result of looser financial conditions and lower bond yields. In fact, more than 90% of the total returns in global equity markets last year came from valuation expansions, noted Oppenheimer, while earnings have remained largely stagnant.

As a result, stock multiples, or prices relative to earnings, are now near the top end of their long-term ranges.

“Equity markets are looking increasingly exposed to near-term downward surprises to earnings growth and while a sustained bear market does not look likely, a near-term correction is looking much more probable,” wrote Oppenheimer in the note to clients.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

