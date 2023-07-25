Goldman Sachs says 'time to sell nickel' as oversupply concerns loom

July 25 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Tuesday said that with nickel supply set to outstrip any potential demand uplift and the metal's prices trading at the very top of the curve, there is a good opportunity to short the market.

"Nickel prices are currently trading at the very top of the industry cost curve, which is at odds with the necessary supply rationing needed to restrain the expected glut ahead," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

The Wall Street bank expects the nickel market to swing into surplus of 218,000 tons in 2023 and 306,000 tons in 2024, respectively.

The bank expects nickel prices to average $19,000 per metric ton over the three-month period and sees prices averaging $16,000 per metric ton over the 12-month period.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMNI3 was trading at $22,440 per metric ton at 1556 GMT on Tuesday. MET/L

"The delivery of refined metal onto the exchange from the new brands approved by the LME and rising net exports of refined metal from China will, we think, lead to replenishment of refined metals stocks that have fallen to all-time lows," Goldman said.

"The lack of a tightening fundamental catalyst makes nickel vulnerable to the supply developments in the class 1 market."

Separately, Goldman Sachs raised the three-month copper target to $9,250 per ton from $7,750 per ton and six-month target to $9,500 per ton from $9,200 per ton, advising investors to buy dips from here.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

