Goldman Sachs Says SpaceX Could Hit $474 Billion in Revenue by 2030. Here Are the 3 AI Stocks That Benefit Most.

Key Points

Goldman Sachs predicts SpaceX's revenue will skyrocket to $474 billion by 2030.

Part of that projection includes $322 billion from SpaceX's artificial intelligence (AI) division.

Outside of SpaceX, there are other companies that can benefit from those rising revenue totals.

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In 2025, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, generated $18.7 billion in revenue, but Goldman Sachs foresees much bigger numbers in SpaceX's future. By 2030, the banking giant forecasts SpaceX's artificial intelligence (AI) division will generate $322 billion in revenue, with total revenue of $474 billion.

That's a huge jump for SpaceX from its 2025 revenue totals, but three other companies can also benefit from that potential success: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

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For Nvidia, it supplies the advanced chips for SpaceX's data centers that run quietly in the background. Alphabet is not only an early SpaceX investor but also a customer and a potential collaborator. And Tesla will benefit from a shared chip manufacturing plant.

The advanced chip supplier

Even before SpaceX went public on June 12, Nvidia's chip dominance in the AI sector was quietly on display in some of SpaceX's recent deals. When AI start-up Anthropic signed a $1.2 billion monthly deal to rent all the compute capacity from SpaceX's Colossus 1 data center in Tennessee, it came out that the data center features over 220,000 Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs). When Alphabet signed a similar $920 million-per-month deal with SpaceX to rent compute capacity, it gained access to 110,000 Nvidia GPUs.

In addition to those ground-based data centers, Nvidia will likely play an early role in SpaceX's plans to launch orbital data centers. SpaceX's AI1 satellite, which will be the first version of the satellites it's building for its network to handle AI computing, will start by using Nvidia chips.

SpaceX is building a chip manufacturing facility called Terafab, but it will likely still use Nvidia's chips for various projects and capacities for the foreseeable future. "While Terafab is intended to expand our internal chip manufacturing capabilities, we expect to continue sourcing a significant portion of our compute hardware from third-party suppliers," SpaceX said in its S-1 filing.

The early backer, customer, and potential collaborator

Alphabet can benefit from SpaceX's success through a financial stake and by working with the company as a customer and collaborator. Back in 2015, Fidelity Investments and Alphabet invested in a $1 billion round for SpaceX, and by the end of 2025, Alphabet reportedly held a stake of more than 6% in the company. Heading into the IPO, however, its exact stake had been murky, with some estimates suggesting it was around 5% due to dilution.

Now that SpaceX is public, that picture will become clearer, as Alphabet will provide more details about its stake in its quarterly reports. Rather than holding on to it all, Alphabet may liquidate some of its position to help fund its own AI ambitions.

As mentioned, Alphabet is renting computing capacity from SpaceX and could also work together on Alphabet's own orbital data center initiative, Project Suncatcher. Alphabet is already working with space imagery company Planet Labs on the project and plans to launch two prototypes by early 2027, but SpaceX would be a logical partner to launch those satellites into space.

The mutual benefactor

Like Alphabet, Tesla also owned a piece of SpaceX before the IPO, with a roughly 19 million-share stake, but it will benefit more from SpaceX through the company's shared semiconductor project. As mentioned, in March, Elon Musk announced plans for a semiconductor facility in Texas, Terafab, with chips being designed for Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, Musk's other company that SpaceX acquired in February.

The chip plant will manufacture two types of chips, one primarily for Tesla's Optimus robots and vehicles.

The Optimus robot could increase productivity at Tesla, as it could be used in Musk-owned factories for autonomous work. But it can also generate more revenue through selling Optimus commercially. For Tesla's vehicles, advanced chips can help power more robotaxis, which the company can also benefit from internally through operating its own fleets. As with the Optimus robots, it can also sell autonomous vehicles commercially.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Goldman Sachs Group, Nvidia, Planet Labs PBC, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.