US Markets

Goldman Sachs says pound levels now attractive

Contributor
Sujata Rao Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Odds of a damaging no-deal Brexit are "meaningfully lower" than the market is implying and for investors willing to look through short-term volatility, current sterling levels are attractive, investment bank Goldman Sachs said.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Odds of a damaging no-deal Brexit are "meaningfully lower" than the market is implying and for investors willing to look through short-term volatility, current sterling levels are attractive, investment bank Goldman Sachs said.

The bank said in a note late on Friday the market was pricing 40%-45% odds of Britain ending its post-Brexit transition period without reaching a free-trade agreement with the European Union.

While those odds could rise further, Goldman Sachs said the UK government was aware how damaging a no-deal outcome would be to the economy.

"For investors willing to look through some near-term volatility, current levels for sterling longs now look attractive, in our view," it added.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Maiya Keidan)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6176;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular