Goldman Sachs says GDP to Drop 34% in Q2

Goldman Sachs issued a bleak revision of its earlier estimate for the looming second quarter recession. When the pandemic first struck, Goldman called for a 9% decline. It then proceeded to increase that forecast to 20% as the lockdowns began. Now it has reissued guidance, calling for a 34% decline in GDP and a rise in the unemployment rate to 15%.

FINSUM: This is a profound forecast and speaks to the scale of the pending downturn. The good thing, though, is that Goldman thinks there will be a 19% recovery in Q3.

