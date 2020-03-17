US Markets

Goldman Sachs says 2 employees in Salt Lake City have coronavirus

Contributor
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said two employees at one of its Salt Lake City, Utah, office buildings tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo posted on the bank's website late on Monday.

NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N said two employees at one of its Salt Lake City, Utah, office buildings tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo posted on the bank's website late on Monday.

The bank said the employees have not been to work since March 12, and that they will remain in self-isolation until they recover.

"We are in contact with the Utah Department of Health and have notified those who were in close contact with these individuals – these colleagues will also be in self-isolation at home for 14 days," the bank said in the memo.

Goldman's announcement follows several confirmed cases of the flu-like virus at many global banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N and others.

The company said it has deep-cleaned the 8th floor of its 111 South Main Street office, where the two employees work, and that no other employees need to self-quarantine at this time.

The bank said its buildings are undergoing deep cleaning with "products deemed effective against COVID-19," and employees can continue to work safely at the Salt Lake City offices at this time.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; (646) 223-5063; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular