Goldman Sachs Risks Enforcement Action From the Fed in 1MDB Investigation. Investors Are Ignoring It.

Goldman Sachs could face one of three types of enforcement actions from the Federal Reserve, and the most severe option could weigh on the stock, RBC Capital Markets analysts say.

While Goldman Sachs Group’s stock has been on a tear, climbing 38% this year, investors may not be fully be pricing in the risks posed by the bank’s ties to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) investigation.

Citing historical precedent, analysts at RBC Capital Markets say it is possible the Federal Reserve would levy one of three types of enforcement actions against Goldman (ticker: GS).

The first could be a memorandum of understanding, which analysts note is an “informal agreement” between the bank and its regulator to implement changes. The second possibility would be a formal agreement where the Fed may prohibit the bank from engaging in certain activities. The third, and potentially the most damaging, would be a cease and desist, which could be followed by legal enforcement if the bank violates orders.

“Operating under a C&D will be a millstone around GS’ neck and will weigh on its stock price until it is lifted, possibly 2-3 years after it goes into effect, in our view,”Gerard Cassidy of RBC said in a note Friday.

Goldman told Barron’s on Thursday that resolution discussions are still ongoing and that “ it is irresponsible to speculate on an outcome.” Goldman and the Fed did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the RBC report.

RBC’s analysis stems from a Wall Street Journal report Thursday that said Goldman is nearing a settlement with the Justice Department in which it would pay a fine up to $2 billion. The Journal report also said that one of the bank’s subsidiaries in Asia may plead guilty for violations of U.S. bribery laws and that it would hire an independent monitor to review and recommend changes to its compliance policies.

Despite the potentially steep fine, said to be the largest since the fallout of the mortgage crisis, Goldman’s stock was largely unchanged in yesterday’s trading, falling only 51 cents to close at $229.94. Shares are up 0.09% to $230.15 on Friday morning.

In 2012 and 2013, Goldman raised $6.5 billion for 1MDB in a series of bond sales, earning $600 million in fees for its work. It emerged later that $2.7 billion of those funds were misappropriated by Jho Lo, a Malaysian government official and two now-former Goldman bankers. The bank has been accused of ignoring warning signs when doing the deals.

