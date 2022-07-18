Goldman Sachs Rises As Q2 Results Beat The Street

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) are rising more than 4% after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Net earnings for the quarter declined to $2.786 billion or $7.73 per share in the second quarter, lower than $5.347 billion or $15.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago, impacted by lower investment banking revenue.

Net revenues were $11.864 billion for the second quarter of 2022, 23% lower than $12.933 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $7.25 per share on revenue of $10.88 billion.

GS is at $305.77 currently. It has traded in the range of $277.84-$426.16 in the last 52 weeks.

