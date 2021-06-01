US Markets
Goldman Sachs revises up Brazil 2021 GDP growth forecast to 5.5% from 4.6%

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Tuesday sharply raised its 2021 gross domestic product growth forecast for Brazil to 5.5% from 4.6%, one of the most bullish outlooks for Latin America's largest economy, assuming no energy supply shortages, an easing of supply-chain bottlenecks and a better COVID-19 picture.

In commentary following first quarter GDP data, Goldman's head of Latin American research Alberto Ramos said: "We expect the economy to recover visibly in coming quarters in tandem with further progress on the Covid vaccination front, gradual reopening of the economy, renewed fiscal stimulus, (and) recovering consumer and business confidence."

