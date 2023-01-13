Goldman Sachs revises loss for platform solutions unit to $1.2 billion

Adds previous year losses, background

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N on Friday revised its pre-tax loss related to its newly formed platform solutions unit for the first nine months of 2022 to $1.2 billion, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The figure added to losses of $1.05 billion in 2021 and $783 million in 2020, according to the revised financial statements.

The unit houses its transaction banking, credit card and financial technology businesses.

In a major restructuring in October, Goldman folded its consumer business, Marcus, into wealth management and created the platform solutions unit, which included GreenSky, the fintech lender Goldman bought in a $2.2 billion deal.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.