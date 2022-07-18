Goldman Sachs revamp gets a pre-recession shove

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Dealmaking used to be Goldman Sachs’ bread and butter, but eventually it could just be the crusts. The Wall Street firm reported https://www.goldmansachs.com/media-relations/press-releases/current/pdfs/2022-q2-results.pdf a collapse in deal fees in the second quarter, just like rivals did. Sprightly trading revenue helped cushion the blow, but still, under all that noise, Goldman Chief Executive David Solomon’s pivot towards more predictable fee-and-interest income has received a helpful pre-recession shove.

When it comes to old-style greed-is-good Wall Street activities, Goldman remains king of a shrinking hill. Its revenue from advising on mergers and capital raisings almost halved in the second quarter, year-on-year, but at $1.8 billion was still bigger than what JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Bank of America managed. When chief executives get cold feet, there’s nowhere for consiglieri and underwriters to hide.

In trading too, Goldman surpassed its peers. Fixed income and equities revenue grew by 32%, almost triple the rate of Bank of America, which typically keeps its traders on a shorter leash. Goldman also beat Morgan Stanley, since it was fixed income that took flight, and James Gorman’s firm leans more heavily on equities. In short, while Solomon is as cautious as his rivals about a potential recession, this period of uncertainty isn’t doing Goldman any harm. Rising interest rates help its small, but growing lending business, and Goldman is still expanding the funds it oversees.

All this means a more predictable Goldman is hoving into view. Over the past four quarters, its investment banking and market-making revenue was $28 billion; the more stable investment, commission and interest-related income was $20 billion. If market-making nearly halves to the typical pre-pandemic level of $10 billion, and Goldman’s $7 billion in annualized interest income increases by just one-third, the Gordon Gecko banking parts would be less than half of Goldman’s revenue, for the first time in at least a decade.

Transformation isn’t painless. Dealmakers within the bank won’t love it, for one. The new Goldman is also more costly to run in some ways: Non-pay spending rose over 10% in the quarter, and even exceeded compensation costs. For investors, though, the shift is worth it. Goldman’s shares trade at 8 times estimated earnings, according to Refinitiv, compared with Morgan Stanley’s 10.5 times, and the gap is shrinking. The more stable Goldman’s earnings, the more investors will pay for them – and as the world itself gets less stable, that’s even more true.

Follow @johnsfoley https://twitter.com/johnsfoley on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Goldman Sachs reported a 23% fall in revenue in the second quarter, year-on-year, as fees from arranging corporate deals and underwriting stock and bond issues collapsed. Like other U.S. banks, Goldman reported a rise in trading revenue, which was up 32% year-on-year.

Earnings per share of $7.73 beat analyst estimates of $6.95, according to Refinitiv, on a fully diluted bases. That was roughly half the figure from a year earlier.

Goldman has been increasing its lending and consumer banking businesses, including its Marcus savings product. Revenue from the consumer and wealth division grew 25% compared to the same quarter last year, but charges for future bad debts increased to $394 million, from $66 million in the second quarter of 2021.

(Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.