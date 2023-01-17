US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs reports 69% drop in Q4 profit

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 17, 2023 — 07:22 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N on Tuesday reported a 69% drop in fourth-quarter profit due to heavy losses in its consumer business and a slump in dealmaking that hit its investment banking unit.

The bank reported a profit of $1.19 billion, or $3.32 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $3.81 billion, or $10.81 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.