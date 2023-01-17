Goldman Sachs reports 69% drop in Q4 profit

Adds resuls

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N on Tuesday reported a 69% drop in fourth-quarter profit due to heavy losses in its consumer business and a slump in dealmaking that hit its investment banking unit.

The bank reported a profit of $1.19 billion, or $3.32 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $3.81 billion, or $10.81 per share, a year earlier.

Wall Street has been under pressure as dealmaking activity stalls on worries over a weakening global economy due to high inflation, rising interest rates and market volatility.

The market volatility spurred by the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening has, however, boosted Goldman's trading units.

Net revenue was down 16% to $10.6 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.